Fake News: Top Journos Claim Jeff Sessions Joined Students’ ‘Lock Her Up’ Chant

Various journalists from news media outlets such as BuzzFeed, CNN, MSNBC, and the Daily Mail falsely claimed that Attorney General Jeff Sessions chanted “lock her up!” in reference to Hillary Clinton during a Tuesday speech at a Turning Point USA event for high school students in Washington, DC.

As Breitbart News’s Charlie Spiering noted, Sessions did not join the chant but acknowledged it to move the speech forward.

Clear that Sessions is not joining the “Lock her up” chants, just acknowledging the audience – moves the speech forward https://t.co/MqkR6kQ2pl — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) July 24, 2018

MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson said he “join[ed] in on” the chant.

JUST IN: AG Sessions laughingly joins in “lock her up!” chant while speaking at a high school leadership summit in DC. pic.twitter.com/3oAFgRLgsI — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 24, 2018

CNN’s Manu Raju retweeted a CNN article alleging Sessions had “participated in a chant of ‘Lock her up.'”

At his 2017 confirmation hearing, Sessions denied chanting this, per @LauraAJarrett WHITEHOUSE: “Let me ask you a factual question. During the course of this boisterous political campaign, did you

ever chant, “’Lock her up?’”

SESSIONS: “No, I did not.“ https://t.co/5TRinCfXbM — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 24, 2018

The New York Post‘s Nikki Schwab tweeted that Sessions “chanted ‘Lock Her Up!’ along with high school students.”

Today in Jeff Sessions: The AG chanted “Lock Her Up!” along with high school students, whacked liberal “snowflakes” and quoted @KanyeWest https://t.co/UrYpxQZutH — Nikki Schwab (@NikkiSchwab) July 24, 2018

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle noted a lack of indictments relating to Hillary Clinton’s conduct as secretary of state.

While Attorney General Jeff Sessions chants “LOCK HER UP”

Let’s remember-

Benghazi investigation 4yrs- NO INDICTMENTS

Clinton email investigation 2yrs- NO INDICTMENTS The full list of known indictments & plea deals in #MuellerProbe 35 https://t.co/VRHj1ng5S0 — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) July 24, 2018

NBC News and MSNBC managing editor Dafna Linzer claimed Sessions “joined a chant of ‘lock her up.'”

The attorney general of the united states just joined a chant of “lock her up” at an event in DC. — Dafna Linzer (@DafnaLinzer) July 24, 2018

BuzzFeed’s David Mack said Sessions had “join[ed] in on a chant about imprisoning the president’s political rival.”

Just Jeff Sessions, the top US law enforcement official, laughing and joining in on a chant about imprisoning the president’s political rival. pic.twitter.com/MMqm0IwFO3 — David Mack (@davidmackau) July 24, 2018

CNN’s Chris Cillizza went as far as to compose an op-ed titled, “Why Jeff Sessions said ‘lock her up’ — and why it matters.”

Why Jeff Sessions can’t quit saying “lock her up” — and why it matters | Analysis by CNN’s Chris Cillizza https://t.co/nXZmCOcUAWpic.twitter.com/P4u3zGW7UB — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 24, 2018

CNN’s Poppy Harlow said Sessions was “chanting, ‘lock her up'” while anchoring in the 10 am (Eastern Time) hour.

The Daily Mail’s David Martosko said Sessions had “join[ed] in the anti-Clinton “Lock her up” chant.”

If you haven’t seen the Jeff Sessions video yet — the one that’s being spun as the AG choosing to join in the anti-Clinton “Lock her up” chant — here ya go. https://t.co/qHqkQ572Dh — David Martosko (@dmartosko) July 24, 2018

