Fake News: Top Journos Claim Jeff Sessions Joined Students’ ‘Lock Her Up’ Chant

Attorney General Jeff Sessions gestures as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about his role in the firing of James Comey, his Russian contacts during the campaign and his decision to recuse from an investigation into possible ties between …
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Various journalists from news media outlets such as BuzzFeed, CNN, MSNBC, and the Daily Mail falsely claimed that Attorney General Jeff Sessions chanted “lock her up!” in reference to Hillary Clinton during a Tuesday speech at a Turning Point USA event for high school students in Washington, DC.

As Breitbart News’s Charlie Spiering noted, Sessions did not join the chant but acknowledged it to move the speech forward.

MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson said he “join[ed] in on” the chant.

CNN’s Manu Raju retweeted a CNN article alleging Sessions had “participated in a chant of ‘Lock her up.'”

The New York Post‘s Nikki Schwab tweeted that Sessions “chanted ‘Lock Her Up!’ along with high school students.”

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle noted a lack of indictments relating to Hillary Clinton’s conduct as secretary of state.

NBC News and MSNBC managing editor Dafna Linzer claimed Sessions “joined a chant of ‘lock her up.'”

BuzzFeed’s David Mack said Sessions had “join[ed] in on a chant about imprisoning the president’s political rival.”

CNN’s Chris Cillizza went as far as to compose an op-ed titled, “Why Jeff Sessions said ‘lock her up’ — and why it matters.”

CNN’s Poppy Harlow said Sessions was “chanting, ‘lock her up'” while anchoring in the 10 am (Eastern Time) hour.

The Daily Mail’s David Martosko said Sessions had “join[ed] in the anti-Clinton “Lock her up” chant.”

