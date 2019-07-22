Photos: Second California Border Fence Breach Spotted in One Week

For the second time in one week, human smugglers were observed breaching the border fence separating Mexicali, Baja California, and Calexico, California, with power cutting tools. The smugglers then illegally guided two migrants into the U.S. Friday.

A group of human smugglers operating along the U.S. border with Mexico at Mexicali/Calexico was observed using cutting tools to create an opening large enough to cross two illegal immigrants into the United States. The smugglers utilized lookouts during the morning hours as they cut through the barrier within two minutes, as reported by local Spanish media outlet La Voz dela Frontera.

#FotoNota En 2 minutos cortaron el cerco fronterizo presuntos “polleros”, donde el modus oprandi es circular en taxi por los alrededores mientras que otro abre un agujero para cuando esté listo llegan para cruzar a indocumentados de manera ilegal Fotos Jorge Galindo pic.twitter.com/7rU5AA5Ope — La Voz dela Frontera (@lavozfrontera) July 20, 2019

The two illegal immigrants traveled along the border wall inside a taxi and were eventually waved over by the smuggler to cross.

Breitbart News reported last week about a prior incident where a group of smugglers used cutting tools to create an opening large enough for 10 migrants.

In March, a human smuggler was arrested after he was observed trying cut through the barrier between Calexico and Mexicali.

Breitbart News law enforcement sources indicate that the breaches can be done within minutes with proper power tools.

