Possible Coronavirus Case in Dallas, City Official Says

Health officials in Dallas, Texas, are waiting for test results after announcing a possible case of coronavirus. The potential case marks the latest development as authorities continue to work to contain the virus that infected more than 9,800 in China and killed 200.

The possible case comes from a patient at the Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, Assistant City Manager Jon Fortune told the Dallas Morning News. The official would not disclose details about the patient or if they traveled to China recently.

The possible case follows several more from earlier in the month across Texas that were eventually cleared. Two university students from Texas A&M and Baylor reported similar symptoms.

In a similar fashion, Mexico saw possible cases that were later ruled out. One involved a college professor living in Reynosa who traveled to China for the Christmas holidays. He was placed under quarantine after showing similar symptoms upon his return. Health officials determined he was only suffering from a common cold.

