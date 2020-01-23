Mexico Clears Both Cases of Chinese Coronavirus in Border State near Texas

Mexican health officials ruled out a second case of Chinese Coronavirus in the border city of Reynosa. The announcement comes one day after health officials announced that a scientist and companion returned from Wuhan presenting suspicious symptoms.

On Wednesday morning, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador revealed that health officials had two possible cases, but already ruled out one. Soon after, the Tamaulipas Health Secretariat confirmed that the pending case, Breitbart Texas reported.

On Thursday morning, Tamaulipas Health Secretary Gloria Molina Gamboa announced that a series of tests confirmed the patient suffered from a common cold.

The quarantined patient was described as a 57-year-old college professor of Asian descent who lived in Reynosa and traveled to China to visit relatives over the Christmas holidays. The professor stayed in the Wuhan province, a large population center considered the epicenter of the pandemic.

Even after ruling out the virus, Molina Gamboa asked locals to exercise good hygiene and avoid physical greetings due to the current spike in upper respiratory infections.

