Concerns Grow in Mexico over Worldwide Spread of Coronavirus

As the Wuhan Coronavirus spreads worldwide, health officials are sounding the alarm and concerns are growing in Mexico over the potential for an outbreak. To date, no cases have been confirmed in that country.

Health officials are focusing their attention on travelers flying in from China and others known to have the virus. While the most current reports show no cases confirmed in Central America, but the possibility of migrants coming in contact with the virus grows as the current strain of COVID-2019 manifests itself in places like the Middle East and Western Europe.

To date, there have been close to 80,000 confirmed cases worldwide and more than 2,600 deaths. In Europe, there are 169 confirmed cases across Italy, Germany, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom. There are 61 confirmed cases in the Middle East, including Iran, Kuwait, and United Arab Emirates.

New information released by Mexico’s Health Secretariat states there have been 84 cases in other countries confirmed without symptoms.

Comunicado Técnico Diario: Nuevo Coronavirus en el Mundo (COVID-19)https://t.co/Ry6gig6KFt pic.twitter.com/nHGWw5sAP9 — SALUD México (@SSalud_mx) February 26, 2020

Breitbart Texas spoke with Mexican immigration officials in Chiapas, Tamaulipas, and Nuevo Leon who revealed that while Mexico’s National Immigration Institute has been told to remain vigilant, their own agents are not being provided with masks or protective gear in case they encounter sick travelers.

The most recent information from Mexico’s Health Secretariat revealed there were 18 suspected cases–including two in border areas–but they were eventually ruled out after full testing. Breitbart Texas reported on the case of a college professor from Reynosa who traveled to China during the Christmas holidays and began to show alarming symptoms. In a similar fashion, a businessman from Monterrey also began to show symptoms after his return. Both were eventually cleared.

The current model being followed by Mexico’s Health Secretariat points to officials paying close attention to patients flying internationally who are more likely to come in contact with the current strain. Due to the currently accepted incubation period, officials have not focused their attention on migrants from Asia, Europe, or the Middle East who could be making a longer journey north through Central America before Mexico. However, as the virus continues to spread, the currently accepted model could change, they say.

