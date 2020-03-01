New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Rhode Island, Illinois

Public health officials in Rhode Island and Illinois reported new cases where patients received “presumptive positive” test results for COVID-19. The Rhode Island patient recently returned from Italy, officials stated.

The Rhode Island Department of Health announced that a person in their 40s who recently returned to the U.S. from Italy received a “presumptive positive” test result after reporting coronavirus-related symptoms, NBC10 in Boston reported on Sunday.

“Presumptive positive” test results come from local testing procedures. The final confirmation of infection follows from CDC testing.

“The Rhode Island Department of Health has been preparing for weeks to ensure that we have a structure in place to, to the best of our ability, limit or prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Rhode Island. We fully anticipated having a first case of COVID-19,” said Rhode Island Director of Health Dr. Alexander-Scott said in a written statement.

State officials are reaching out to identify anyone who may have had close contact with the patient. They request anyone having contact with the patient place themselves into self-quarantine for a 14-day period.

In Chicago, Illinois Department of Public Health officials announced the state’s third COVID-19 case. Two previously infected patients have recovered and gone home, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The new Illinois patient also received “presumptive positive” test results. Officials did not disclose how this patient became infected by the virus. They are now trying to identify and monitor anyone who might have had close contact with the patient.

In addition, officials with Loyola University Chicago recalled a group of students currently studying in Italy, the Chicago newspaper reported. The university directed all students attending the Loyola University Chicago’s John Felice Rome Center in Italy to return home by March 4.

“With our students’ wellbeing at the forefront of our decision-making and the newest directive from the U.S. government, Loyola University Chicago has decided to repatriate students studying in Italy at the JFRC and is asking all JFRC and partner school students to return home by Wednesday, March 4,’’ a school director posted on the university’s website. The returning students will be required to undergo a 14-day home observation period before being allowed to return to class.

The Loyola announcement followed a Level 4 Travel Advisory issued by the U.S. Department of State on Saturday that advised Americans not to travel to Italy due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Level 4 is the State Department’s highest level warning.

