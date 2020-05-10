Human Smuggler Armed with AR-15 Busted in Arizona near Border

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two human smugglers who were allegedly armed with an AR-15 rifle. The agents also arrested three Mexican nationals who entered the U.S. illegally.

Border Patrol agents patrolling southeast of Why, Arizona, on Wednesday night observed a group of people walking out of the desert. The three people got into a waiting Chevrolet pickup truck on Federal Route 1, according to information obtained from Tucson Sector Border Patrol officials.

The agents initiated an immigration-related traffic stop on the truck, officials stated. During an immigration interview, the agents identified the driver and passenger as U.S. citizens. They also identified the three people who came out of the desert as illegal aliens from Mexico. As they searched the vehicle, the agents found an AR-15 rifle and ammunition.

The Border Patrol agents arrested the three illegal aliens. Under current coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Trump administration, the Mexican nationals will likely be returned to Mexico.

The agents arrested the two U.S. citizens on federal charges related to human smuggling. They seized the AR-15, the ammunition, and the truck. Officials did not disclose what agency will carry out the human smuggling investigation.