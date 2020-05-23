Trend of Armed Human Smuggler Arrests Continues in Texas near Border

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents arrested another armed human smuggler in South Texas near the Rio Grande border with Mexico.

Del Rio Sector agents patrolling Val Verde Road near the Mexican border with Texas attempted to stop a 2004 GMC Yukon SUV. As the vehicle stopped, about 16 people bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot toward the Rio Grande, according to information provided by Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials.

Joined by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew, Border Patrol agents arrested the two U.S. citizen human smugglers and one of the Mexican illegal aliens before they could get to the river.

Officials said the remainder of the group made it into the river and crossed back into Mexico. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector Foreign Operations Branch contacted the Mexican government and provided the location of the illegal crossing. Mexican law enforcement responded and rounded up the migrants. Mexican authorities turned them over to civil services in Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila, for processing.

Agents searched the SUV and found a loaded .380 caliber Ruger pistol. They also found drug paraphernalia.

A records check on the driver identified him as a 24-year-old U.S. citizen with a criminal record for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The smugglers now face a felony charge under 8 USC 1324, alien smuggling. They could also face a federal charge for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“With effective cooperation between our law enforcement partners, our reach to disrupt their dangerous activities is greatly enhanced.” Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Doyle E. Amidon Jr. said in a written statement. “Collaboration continues to be an invaluable key to our success in capturing these dangerous criminals.”

Under coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Mexican illegal alien will likely be returned to his home country after clearing a medical screening and criminal background check.

