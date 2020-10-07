Texas to Re-Open Bars and Saloons

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an order on Wednesday that will allow bars and other entertainment establishments to re-open beginning on October 14. The order allows county judges to work with the Texas Alcoholic Beverages Commission to re-open, as long as they assist in enforcing health protocols.

In a video from the Office of the Texas Governor, Abbott announced protocols for re-opening bars and other entertainment facilities across the state to 50 percent capacity in areas of the state with “low #COVID19 hospitalizations.”





Other entertainment facilities like amusement parks, movie theaters, zoos, aquariums, and bowling alleys may expand their capacities to 75 percent, the governor said.

“Texans have shown that we can contain the spread of #COVID19 by following health protocols and guidelines,” the governor concluded.

The governor’s office provided a checklist for bar owners and a guide to bar patrons to help ensure the successful re-opening.

Under the governor’s Wednesday announcement, counties must opt in to the program and agree to help with enforcement of the guidelines.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.