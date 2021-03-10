Biden Admin Expels 70K Migrants in February — Continuing Trump’s CDC COVID Rule

Border Patrol agents continue to expel most migrants apprehended after illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico Border between ports of entry. The agents expel the migrants to Mexico or their own country under Title 42 coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In February, agents expelled more than 70,000 single adult and family unit migrants under Title 42.

A report from U.S. Customs and Border Protection released on Wednesday reveals the Biden Administration continues to utilize the Trump-era Title 42 Coronavirus protection protocol. Most of those expelled are categorized as single adults or family unit aliens, according to CBP Senior Officials Performing the Duties of the Commissioner Troy Miller during a press conference Wednesday. During the press conference, Miller announced the apprehension of 71,598 single adults and 19,246 family unit aliens.

Miller utilized the Title 42 expulsions (a public health order, not a law enforcement policy) as proof the border is “not open” under the Biden Administration.

“Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the border is not open, and the vast majority of people are being returned under Title 42,” Millers said during his opening remarks during the press conference. “Do not believe smugglers or others claiming otherwise.”

Regarding Title 42, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website explains:

On March 21, 2020 the President [Donald Trump], in accordance with Title 42 of the United States Code Section 265, determined that by reason of existence of COVID-19 in Mexico and Canada, there is a serious danger of the further introduction of COVID-19 into the United States; that prohibition on the introduction of persons or property, in whole or in part, from Mexico and Canada is required in the interest of public health. Under this order, CBP is prohibiting the entry of certain persons who potentially pose a health risk, either by virtue of being subject to previously announced travel restrictions or because they unlawfully entered the country to bypass health screening measures.

Mexican laws have changed slightly since President Joe Biden took office in January. Mexico, in some areas of the border, will not accept the expulsion of migrants families with “tender age children,” CBP officials previously told Breitbart Texas.

Migrants who are expelled under Title 42 are moved as quickly as possible after their arrest to processing areas where they are medically screened and undergo a criminal background investigation. Once cleared the migrants are expelled to Mexico, their home country, or Canada (if they are apprehended along the northern U.S. Border). This usually occurs during the first two hours after their arrest by Border Patrol agents.

Since the implementation of Title 42 in March 2020, 317,590 migrants have been expelled — including the 70,183 in Biden’s first full month in office.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.