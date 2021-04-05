Two Yemenis on FBI Terrorism Watch List Apprehended at Border in California

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two Yemeni nationals who illegally crossed the border into the U.S. in separate incidents during the past two months. Agents identified both men as being on the FBI’s Terrorism Watch List and the No-Fly list.

Agents assigned to the El Centro Border Patrol Station on March 30 arrested a migrant for illegally entering the United States approximately two miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry. The agents transported the man to the El Centro Processing Center where all migrants undergo a biometric background investigation and criminal background check, according to information obtained from CBP officials.

Agents identified the man as a 26-year-old illegal alien from Yemen. A records check found the man is listed on the FBI’s Terrorism Watch List and on the No-Fly list.

Officials said the man is being held in federal custody pending removal proceedings.

On January 29, El Centro Station agents arrested another migrant in nearly the same location west of the Calexico Port of Entry. The agents transported him to the station for processing and a background investigation.

The agents identified the man at a 33-year-old illegal alien from Yemen. Records revealed the Yemeni man is on the FBI’s Terrorism Watch List and the No-Fly list.

During a physical search, the agents also found a cell phone sim card hidden underneath the insole of his shoe, officials stated.

The agents processed the man and turned him over to ICE Homeland Security Investigations.

“Part of the Border Patrol’s mission states we will protect the country from terrorists,” Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino said in a written statement. “Today, like every other day, our agents did that. These apprehensions at our border illustrate the importance of our mission and how we can never stop being vigilant in our everyday mission to protect this great country.”