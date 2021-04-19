WATCH: Border Patrol Marine Agents Rescue Two Small Children on Banks of Rio Grande

Marine unit Border Patrol agents rescued two small children abandoned by smugglers on the bank of the Rio Grande. The boys seem unharmed despite the cold water.

Del Rio Sector Marine Unit agents patrolling the Rio Grande last week encountered two small boys who were abandoned by their human smugglers, Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero tweeted. The video shows the agents carefully moving their boat close to the bank.

Yesterday, our agents rescued these two Honduran children while patrolling the river. No matter the circumstances that brought them there alone, scenes like these are heartbreaking. I could not be prouder of our agents and the lifesaving work they are doing every single day. pic.twitter.com/hItpChpbNP — Chief Patrol Agent Austin Skero (@USBPChiefDRT) April 16, 2021

Suddenly, two small boys appear from under the brush and wade over two the agents. An agent lifted the boys into the boat and got them safely into the floor for transport to other ground-based agents. The agents later identified the children as Honduran nationals. No information was released about the family of the two boys.

“No matter the circumstances that brought them there alone, scenes like these are heartbreaking,” Chief Skero said in his tweet. “I could not be prouder of our agents and the lifesaving work they are doing every single day.”

The rescue of abandoned migrant children appears to be an increasing duty for Border Patrol agents as thousands of unaccompanied minors are pushed across by human smugglers.

On Friday, Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings tweeted a video of agents finding a ten-year-old boy under a farm tractor near the border, Breitbart Texas reported.

Hastings said the agents found the little boy huddled under a farm tractor in the same area where agents found another child of the same age two weeks ago.