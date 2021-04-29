79 Migrants Found in 4 Smuggling Attempts near Border in Texas

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents interdicted four human smuggling attempts near the Mexican border in Texas. The agents apprehended 79 migrants illegally present in the United States during a 24-hour period.

Falfurrias Border Patrol Station (FLF) agents assigned to the immigration checkpoint on U.S. Highway 281 on April 26 observed a tractor-trailer approaching for inspection. The agents referred the driver to a secondary inspection area, according to information provided by Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials.

In just 24hrs, #USBP arrest 79 migrants in 3 failed human smuggling attempts at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint. Many of the migrants were concealed within the cargo area of a refrigerated trailer. The migrants were left hidden amongst produce without any means of escape. pic.twitter.com/s64BidEBC3 — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) April 29, 2021

During the secondary inspection, the driver presented fraudulent immigration documents. The agents searched the trailer and discovered 23 migrants hiding inside the cargo. The agents arrested the migrants and the driver and took them inside the checkpoint for processing.

On Tuesday, FLF agents referred another tractor-trailer to secondary inspection after a K-9 alerted to the possible presence of drug or human cargo in the trailer, officials stated. Agents searched the trailer filled with pallets of avocados and found 42 migrants hiding between the pallets. The agents arrested the driver and the migrants.

“This method of human smuggling is extremely dangerous as migrants are often locked inside without any means of escape,” Border Patrol officials said in a written statement.

Later that night, FLF agents apprehended 13 more migrants in another failed smuggling attempt at the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint.

Elsewhere in the sector, RGV agents teamed up with the Pharr, Texas, Police Department after receiving a tip about smugglers utilizing motel rooms as a stash house. The agents arrived and found 15 migrants locked in the rooms being utilized to harbor migrants illegally present in the U.S. The agents conducted immigration interviewed the migrants and identified them as foreign nationals from Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico.

In total, the agents apprehended 79 migrants during the 24-hour period ending on Tuesday night.