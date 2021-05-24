Police Shootout Kills Two Cartel Gunmen in Mexican Border City

Police killed two cartel gunmen during a shootout in the Mexican border city of Matamoros. The incident turned into a high-speed chase as the gunmen tried to escape.

The shootout took place on Saturday afternoon in the Palmares neighborhood on the southwestern side of Matamoros when officers tried to stop two gunmen in a Nissan Pathfinder. The gunmen fired at police and tried to escape.

The two gunmen presumably died from gunshot injuries. The suspect vehicle came to a stop at the intersection of Constitucion and Casablanca Avenues. There, police surrounded the vehicle as they waited for investigators to document the scene and collect bodies. The identities have not been revealed. No additional casualties or arrests took place.

Constitucion Avenue is one of the busiest in western Matamoros since it connects several neighborhoods with the highway leading to Rio Bravo and Reynosa, known as Sendero Nacional.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.A. Espinoza” from Tamaulipas.