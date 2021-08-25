Mexico Welcomes 124 Afghan Media Workers Fleeing Taliban

Mexican diplomats welcomed 124 refugees from Afghanistan who worked in media and as translators this week.

Recibí esta madrugada a 124 corresponsales, reporteros y staff que laboraban en diversos medios de comunicación en Kabul y han solicitado al Gobierno de México visa humanitaria ,refugio o asilo.les di la más cordial bienvenida. pic.twitter.com/pKq95jg4Nl — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) August 25, 2021

On Tuesday morning, Mexico’s Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard posted a video of him welcoming the refugees who worked primarily in Kabul and all are described as media workers.

Recibí a reporteros y miembros del staff local de diversos medios que han solicitado visas humanitarias a México con motivo de los últimos sucesos en Kabul, Afganistán. Llegaron con sus familias, 124 personas en total incluyendo menores de edad, luego de 20 horas de vuelo : pic.twitter.com/8Qr27zxr92 — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) August 25, 2021

On Monday evening, Ebrard also welcomed a group of women who were part of a robotics engineering group fleeing the Taliban.

Recibimos a las primeras solicitantes de status humanitario en México provenientes de Afganistán , ellas forman parte del equipo de robótica de ese país y defienden un sueño : un mundo con igualdad de género. Bienvenidas!!! pic.twitter.com/Kw0WFtR3Bk — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) August 25, 2021

As Breitbart Texas reported, Mexico’s government announced it would be welcoming Afghan refugees, primarily women and children, who sought humanitarian visas or asylum.

