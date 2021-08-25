Mexico Welcomes 124 Afghan Media Workers Fleeing Taliban

Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. The Taliban celebrated Afghanistan's Independence Day on Thursday by declaring they beat the United States, but challenges to their rule ranging from running a country severely short on cash and bureaucrats to potentially facing an armed …
AP Photo/Rahmat Gul
Ildefonso Ortiz and Brandon Darby

Mexican diplomats welcomed 124 refugees from Afghanistan who worked in media and as translators this week.

On Tuesday morning, Mexico’s Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard posted a video of him welcoming the refugees who worked primarily in Kabul and all are described as media workers.

On Monday evening, Ebrard also welcomed a group of women who were part of a robotics engineering group fleeing the Taliban.

As Breitbart Texas reported, Mexico’s government announced it would be welcoming Afghan refugees, primarily women and children, who sought humanitarian visas or asylum.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.     

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.