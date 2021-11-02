Mexican Journalist Murdered in Acapulco – 9th in 2021

Gunmen kidnapped a Mexican journalist from his home only to shoot and leave him behind hours later in Acapulco. The murder is the ninth of its kind in 2021.

The case began on Friday when gunmen stormed the home of Alfredo Cardoso Echeverría, a photographer for various outlets who also ran a Facebook news page. According to Proceso, gunmen kidnapped Cardoso and left him mortally wounded hours later on a street near his home. Relatives managed to get Cardozo to a local hospital but he died days later.

Presidente @lopezobrador_ quienes defendemos la libertad de expresión, y los Derechos Humanos exigimos a su gobierno, y al de @EvelynSalgadoP el esclarecimiento de los hechos por los cuales el fotorreportero Alfredo Cardoso murió, tras la agresión que sufrió hace un par de días. pic.twitter.com/5syB83BKOb — Omar Bello Pineda (@OmarBelloZihua) October 31, 2021

Cardozo’s kidnapping and subsequent murder came one day after gunmen shot Fredy Lopez Arevalo outside his home in San Cristobal De Las Casas, Chiapas. Lopez had been a journalist for 37 years. He recently reported on corruption at the state and local levels in Chiapas.

The two murders come at a time when Mexico continues to be labeled as one of the most dangerous places for investigative media in the world.

⚠️ #ALERTA: ARTICLE 19 y @CPJAmericas condenamos las últimas agresiones contra periodistas, entre ellas los asesinatos de Fredy López y Alfredo Cardoso. Exigimos un alto a la violencia, investigaciones diligentes y mecanismos efectivos de protección.https://t.co/iZ9pOn0mMz pic.twitter.com/eVg26FJSU3 — ARTICLE 19 MX-CA (@article19mex) November 2, 2021

