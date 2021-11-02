Mexican Journalist Murdered in Acapulco – 9th in 2021

Ildefonso Ortiz and Brandon Darby

Gunmen kidnapped a Mexican journalist from his home only to shoot and leave him behind hours later in Acapulco. The murder is the ninth of its kind in 2021.

The case began on Friday when gunmen stormed the home of Alfredo Cardoso Echeverría, a photographer for various outlets who also ran a Facebook news page. According to Proceso, gunmen kidnapped Cardoso and left him mortally wounded hours later on a street near his home. Relatives managed to get Cardozo to a local hospital but he died days later.

Cardozo’s kidnapping and subsequent murder came one day after gunmen shot Fredy Lopez Arevalo outside his home in San Cristobal De Las Casas, Chiapas. Lopez had been a journalist for 37 years. He recently reported on corruption at the state and local levels in Chiapas.

The two murders come at a time when Mexico continues to be labeled as one of the most dangerous places for investigative media in the world.

