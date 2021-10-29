Journalist Gunned Down in Mexico — 8th in 2021

Unidentified gunmen shot and killed a journalist in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas. He was supposed to be under government protection after receiving threats in response to his work. The crime is the eighth of its kind in 2021.

The murder took place on Thursday night when gunmen shot Fredy Lopez Arevalo outside his home in San Cristobal De Las Casas, Chiapas.

Lopez Arevalo, 54, had been a journalist for more than 37 years and also worked in radio, Mexico’s 24-Horas reported. He was active on social media and often criticized local and state officials for widespread corruption.

¿Cómo le haría Miguel Ángel de Los Santos Cruz, ex Sindicó de San Cristóbal de Las Casas, para comprar una extensa propiedad de $9 millones en Los Alcanfores, además de otra casa en la calle Tapachula, por Na Bolom? ¿Qué no era NO ROBAR, NO MENTIR, NO TRAICIONAR…? pic.twitter.com/BrFG1NM6yF — Fredy López Arévalo (@f_lopezarevalo) October 3, 2021

Journalists in Mexico expressed outrage over the government’s move to limit or decrease protection for their colleagues.

Sr @lopezobrador_ esta noche en San Cristóbal de las Casas asesinaron al compañero Fredy López @f_lopezarevalo un periodista más en la lista en tanto la @SEGOB_mx nos quita medidas a quiénes estamos bajo protección porque según dicen ya no hay riesgo para ejercer el periodismo.. pic.twitter.com/5f4U8sbTzj — Omar Bello Pineda (@OmarBelloZihua) October 29, 2021

Soon after the murder, Governor Rutilio Escandon condemned the crime, claiming an investigation is underway.

Condeno enérgicamente el cobarde asesinato del periodista Fredy López Arévalo. Ningún delito quedará impune, las investigaciones están en curso. Mi solidaridad con su familia y amigos. — Rutilio Escandón (@RutilioEscandon) October 29, 2021

The international press freedom organization Article 19 also issued a statement calling for a proper investigation by Mexico’s government. The group shared concerns over the apparent unending trend of journalists killed in that country.

⚠️ARTICLE 19 condena y documenta el asesinato de Fredy López Arevalo, director de la revista Jovel. Además, urge a @FGEChiapas apegarse al Protocolo Homologado para Investigar Crímenes contra la Libertad de Expresión y considerar como eje principal su labor periodística. FB pic.twitter.com/oyRjeXkWio — ARTICLE 19 MX-CA (@article19mex) October 29, 2021

