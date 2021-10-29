Journalist Gunned Down in Mexico — 8th in 2021

Murdered Journalist Mexico
Article 19
Ildefonso Ortiz and Brandon Darby

Unidentified gunmen shot and killed a journalist in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas. He was supposed to be under government protection after receiving threats in response to his work. The crime is the eighth of its kind in 2021.

The murder took place on Thursday night when gunmen shot Fredy Lopez Arevalo outside his home in San Cristobal De Las Casas, Chiapas.

Lopez Arevalo, 54, had been a journalist for more than 37 years and also worked in radio, Mexico’s 24-Horas reported. He was active on social media and often criticized local and state officials for widespread corruption.

Journalists in Mexico expressed outrage over the government’s move to limit or decrease protection for their colleagues.

Soon after the murder, Governor Rutilio Escandon condemned the crime, claiming an investigation is underway.

The international press freedom organization Article 19 also issued a statement calling for a proper investigation by Mexico’s government. The group shared concerns over the apparent unending trend of journalists killed in that country.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.     

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.