20 Migrants Stopped from Crossing Border River into Texas

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents deterred a group of 20 migrants from crossing the Rio Grande on flotation devices. The agents turned back the group attempting to illegally enter Texas.

Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak tweeted images of Marine Unit agents stopping a group of 20 migrants from illegally crossing the Rio Grande on flotation devices.

#USBP Laredo Sector Marine Unit patrolling Rio Grande in Laredo, Texas deterred approximately 20 undocumented individuals attempting to enter the United States illegally with flotation devices.#HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/rGdPkJp1CG — Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak (@USBPChiefLRT) November 13, 2021

The move by Border Patrol agents comes just days after a Texas resident attempted to capture and puncture rafts being utilized by human smugglers to move migrants across the Rio Grande near Roma, Texas, Breibart’s Randy Clark reported via an exclusive video.

A man who called himself “Richard” hid in the brush and threw a makeshift grappling hook in an apparent attempt to puncture the inflatable rafts. Despite warnings from Texas DPS troopers and National Guardsmen, “Richard” continued his efforts.

Elsewhere in the Laredo Sector agents encountered a white pickup truck being utilized by human smugglers to bring their “human cargo” around an interior immigration checkpoint.

It was reported to #USBP agents that a white pick up was transporting suspected undocumented individuals. Agents quickly responded & were able to track the foot sign that led to the apprehension of 10 undocumented individuals. #HonorFirst#BorderSecurity pic.twitter.com/Lwi9ZirmcN — Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak (@USBPChiefLRT) November 13, 2021

The agents followed the tracks of the migrants and eventually took ten people into custody.