VIDEO: El Chapo’s Nephew Fires Gun During Bar Fight in Mexico

A viral video in Mexico captures the moment when a nephew of famed drug lord “El Chapo” fires a gun during a bar fight. Mexican authorities detained the man after the incident but released him almost immediately thereafter.

The shooting took place over the weekend in Culiacan, Sinaloa, when Aureliano “Pelon or Guanito” Guzman Araujo and his associates were at a bar called Casanova, La Opinion reported.

In the video, a group of men can be seen scuffling until Guzman and one of his associates can be seen waving a gun and firing several times. One man was reportedly injured. A motive for the fight remains unknown.

#OJO #Sinaloa Así accionó su pistola Aureliano Guzmán Araujo Alias “El Pelón y/o El Guanito”(hijo de Aureliano Guzmán Loera “Guano”) al Interior de un bar en #Culiacán que dejó herido a un masculino. Al huir fueron interceptados por policías que los dejaron escapar. pic.twitter.com/cJSiOoVXt7 — La Voz Del Pueblo ( Oficial ) (@LPueblo2) December 15, 2021

According to local news outlets, police officers detained Guzman and associates but released them almost immediately.

Aureliano Guzman Araujo is the son of Aureliano “El Guano” Guzman Loera, an alleged drug lord with a $5 million bounty placed by the U.S. El Guano is the brother of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera, the former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel who is currently serving life in a U.S. prison.

This week, the U.S. government also announced $5 million bounties on four of El Chapo’s sons on drug charges. The four suspects are cousins of the younger Aureliano. One of those wanted by the U.S., Ovidio Guzman, is the drug lord Mexican authorities arrested in 2019 but then released under orders from President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.