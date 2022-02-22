Migrant Group with Small Children Apprehended near Border in Arizona

Agents patrolling the border near San Miguel, Arizona, encountered a group of 54 migrants who illegally crossed from Mexico. The group included many unaccompanied minors — including a five-year-old.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted a photo of a group of 54 migrants apprehended by Three Points Station agents. Human smugglers moved the group across the border near the San Miguel border gate under cover of darkness.

Three Points Station agents encountered a group of 54 migrants west of Tucson, near the border gate in San Miguel, #AZ. Many in the group were unaccompanied children from Central America, with the youngest being just five years old. pic.twitter.com/SGr7i8LAAL — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) February 22, 2022

Chief Modlin reported that many in the group consisted of unaccompanied alien children from Central America. He said one of the children was five-year-old.

In January, Tucson Sector agents apprehended 17,692 migrants. This represents an increase of nearly 65 percent over the previous January when agents apprehended only 10,749 migrants.

Of the nearly 18,000 migrants apprehended, agents reported more than 1,000 were unaccompanied minors. This is up by 17 percent from January 2021.

During the first four months of the new fiscal year, which began on October 1, 2021, agents apprehended more than 74,000 migrants — an increase of nearly 63 percent over the same period in Fiscal Year 21.

These apprehensions included approximately 64,000 single adults (up 58 percent), 3,700 family units (up 126 percent), and 6,300 unaccompanied minors (up 86 percent).

The Tucson Sector is currently the fifth busiest of the nine southwest Border Patrol sectors. In these nine sectors, agents apprehended nearly 644,000 migrants, Breitbart Texas reported. This includes more than 432,000 single adults, 164,000 family units, and 47,000 unaccompanied minors.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.