1200 Migrants Apprehended in Single Day in West Texas near Border

El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 1,200 migrants in a single day over the past weekend. The apprehended migrants included citizens of four nations — including Turkey.

El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez tweeted images from four large-group migrant apprehensions in a single day along the U.S.-Mexico Border. The illegal border crossings led to the apprehension of more than 1,200 migrants.

Busy times! Just today, #ElPaso #USBP agents have encountered over 1,200 migrants & counting entering the border illegally. Haitians, Cubans, Nicaraguans, and Turkish nationals to name a few. We do what we can with what we got! So much & appreciation for my troops! pic.twitter.com/RMR6iVZKht — Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) May 15, 2022

Agents identified the migrants as citizens of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Turkey, Chief Chavez reported.

“We do what we can with what we got!” She said in the tweet. “So much [love] & appreciation for my troops!”

On the same day as the tweet above, the chief sent another tweet showing the rescue of a migrant woman. Border, Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents responded to an incident involving a seriously injured migrant woman. The agents immediately began emergency medical services.

“With us, it will ALWAYS be about border security; but often agents step up & provide humanitarian response,” Chavez tweeted. “Well done BORSTAR.”

During the first six months of Fiscal Year 2022, which began on October 1, 2021, El Paso Sector agents apprehended a total of 113,281 migrants along the Mexican border with Texas and New Mexico. This represents a nearly 58 percent increase over the same period in FY21. More than 75 percent of these migrants were classified as single adults.