WATCH: Steady Stream of Migrants Cross Texas Border River

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents continue to report the crossings of thousands of migrants from Mexico into Texas. Videos show multiple streams of migrants illegally crossing the Rio Grande, hundreds at a time.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a video report where he said nearly 3,000 migrants crossed the border over the weekend. Included in the groups were 67 unaccompanied alien children and 608 family units.

DRT Rewind: This past weekend, Del Rio Sector agents encountered:

•2,849 migrants

•67 Unaccompanied children

•608 Family units

•29 Smuggling loads intercepted

•7 Rescues

•5 Large groups of 100+ pic.twitter.com/PF4bYaFuZl — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) May 17, 2022

The agent encountered five large groups and interdicted 29 human smuggling attempts. They also carried out 7 rescue operations.

Fox News journalist Bill Melugin tweeted multiple videos showing groups of migrants streaming across the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas.

BREAKING: The biggest group we’ve seen so far just crossed illegally into Eagle Pass, TX. Several hundred. Many had already crossed before I started recording. This is now the 6th day in a row we’ve seen a massive group cross here in the late AM hours. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/P2Du3169wr — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 16, 2022

“The biggest group we’ve seen so far just crossed illegally into Eagle Pass, TX,” Melugin stated. “Several hundred. Many had already crossed before I started recording.”

An hour later he tweeted another video showing migrants crossing in an area where Texas National Guard soldiers report more than 2,000 crossed in the past eight days.

NEW: Our drone video of the enormous group that just crossed illegally into private property here in Eagle Pass, TX 1 hour ago. This has happened here every day in the last week. A TX soldier tells us there have been 2,000+ crossings in this specific spot in last 8 days. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/0Tp2XBoiz9 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 16, 2022

The Biden administration’s response is not to find ways of stopping the crossings or returning the migrants to Mexico. Rather, the president’s team continues to construct more detention centers to more quickly process the migrants and release them into the United States.

NEW: Border Patrol is building a new “soft sided” tent compound here in Eagle Pass, TX, as Title 42 is set to drop in one week. It is meant to increase holding capacity & speed up processing, but BP sources tell me they are pulling agents from across sector to staff it. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/LHff8in5oS — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 16, 2022

At some point during the day, a Border Patrol agent captured images of a large alligator moving through the area where migrants cross the Rio Grande.

En #Coahuila agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza de #EU alertaron a #Migrantes sobre la presencia de un #cocodrilo en las aguas del Río Bravo, en la frontera Piedras Negras e Eagle Pass. Vía @k911noticias pic.twitter.com/D1kM9LQ3KV — Dominio Público (@DominioPblico3) May 17, 2022

Journalist Ali Bradley tweeted a video from one of her sources showing a group of more than 250 migrants crossing the border from Mexico into Texas near Eagle Pass.

“This area has been a major breach point in the Del Rio Sector since last week,” she reported.

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 41,000 migrants during the month of April, according to unofficial statistics obtained on May 2 by Breitbart Texas. The official report confirms the apprehension of 40,855 migrants — an increase of nearly 90 percent over April 2021.