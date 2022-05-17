WATCH: Steady Stream of Migrants Cross Texas Border River

Hundreds of migrants stream across the Rio Grande into Eagle Pass, Texas. (Fox News Video Screenshot/Getty Photo
Fox News Video Screenshot/Getty Photo
Bob Price

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents continue to report the crossings of thousands of migrants from Mexico into Texas. Videos show multiple streams of migrants illegally crossing the Rio Grande, hundreds at a time.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a video report where he said nearly 3,000 migrants crossed the border over the weekend. Included in the groups were 67 unaccompanied alien children and 608 family units.

The agent encountered five large groups and interdicted 29 human smuggling attempts. They also carried out 7 rescue operations.

Fox News journalist Bill Melugin tweeted multiple videos showing groups of migrants streaming across the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas.

“The biggest group we’ve seen so far just crossed illegally into Eagle Pass, TX,” Melugin stated. “Several hundred. Many had already crossed before I started recording.”

An hour later he tweeted another video showing migrants crossing in an area where Texas National Guard soldiers report more than 2,000 crossed in the past eight days.

The Biden administration’s response is not to find ways of stopping the crossings or returning the migrants to Mexico. Rather, the president’s team continues to construct more detention centers to more quickly process the migrants and release them into the United States.

At some point during the day, a Border Patrol agent captured images of a large alligator moving through the area where migrants cross the Rio Grande.

Journalist Ali Bradley tweeted a video from one of her sources showing a group of more than 250 migrants crossing the border from Mexico into Texas near Eagle Pass.

“This area has been a major breach point in the Del Rio Sector since last week,” she reported.

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 41,000 migrants during the month of April, according to unofficial statistics obtained on May 2 by Breitbart Texas. The official report confirms the apprehension of 40,855 migrants — an increase of nearly 90 percent over April 2021.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.