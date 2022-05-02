EXCLUSIVE: 201K Migrant Apprehensions Sets All-Time Record for April Arrests at Border

The apprehension of migrants illegally entering the U.S. between ports of entry along the southwest border set an all-time record for April arrests as agents took more than 201,000 into custody, according to unofficial sources within U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The report also reveals back-to-back months where Border Patrol agents apprehended at least 200,000 migrants.

A source operating under the umbrella of U.S. Customs and Border Protection revealed to Breitbart Texas that Border Patrol agents apprehended just over 201,000 migrants who illegally crossed the border in April between ports of entry. CBP reports dating back to the Clinton administration show the previous high for April apprehensions was slightly more than 180,000.

The April apprehensions reported are down slightly from March when agents apprehended more than 221,000, CBP reports indicate. The back-to-back months of more than 422,000 migrants represent a nearly 20 percent increase over the near-record levels of last year. During the same two months in 2021, agents apprehended just over 352,000.

At the current rate of apprehensions, Border Patrol agents took approximately 6,900 migrants into custody every day during the past two months. If these migrants were placed into a newly built city, it would have a greater population than Arlington, Texas, located in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

While only slightly, the Rio Grande Valley Sector remains the busiest of the nine southwest Border Patrol sectors, the source revealed. Agents in the southeast Texas sector apprehended approximately 41,600 in April. The Del Rio Sector continued as a close second with nearly 41,000 arrests. The El Paso, Yuma, and Tucson sectors rounded out the top five with approximately 30,000, 27,000, and 25,000 respectively.

If the Biden administration carries out its plans to end Title 42 later this month, the apprehensions of migrants along the southwest border are anticipated to jump from the current level of nearly 7,000 per day to more than 18,000 per day, DHS officials stated in a report reviewed by Breitbart Texas.

Since the beginning of the current fiscal year (October 1, 2021), Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 1.2 million migrants. These numbers do not include migrants classified by Border Patrol as “got-aways.”

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.