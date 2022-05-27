Mexican Congressional Van Seized in Election Crimes Case in Border State

Authorities in a Mexican border state seized a van registered to Mexico’s Congress as it was being used to spread propaganda for the country’s ruling party. The seizure comes as the state of Tamaulipas prepares for a contested gubernatorial race.

The case took place in the port city of Tampico, where state police on the north side responded to anonymous calls about individuals coercing residents into surrendering their federally issued voter ID cards, a statement from the Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office revealed. When authorities checked the vehicle, they discovered the white Toyota van was registered to Mexico’s Federal Congress and was being used by members of Morena, the ruling political party founded by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Inside the vehicle, authorities found propaganda materials. Authorities seized the assets and turned them over to Tamaulipas Ministerial Agents for investigation and prosecution on the charges of misappropriation of public funds and electoral crimes.

According to journalist Gildo Garza, Congressman Emmanuel Reyes was in the van during the stop, however, he was not arrested due to the immunity provided by his elected office.

#México En #Tampico #Tamaulipas detuvieron una camioneta propiedad de la @Mx_Diputados en la cual se trasladaba @EmmanuelReyesC en el interior se encontró propagada electoral del candidato @Dr_AVillarreal de @PartidoMorenaMx por lo que se turna por delitos electorales y peculado pic.twitter.com/AKgHIN2LNA — Gildo Garza (@GildoGarzaMx) May 27, 2022

The van seizure is the latest scandal to plague the Tamaulipas gubernatorial election. Several members of the Morena party, including gubernatorial candidate Americo Villarreal, were linked to a deceased cartel-connected fuel theft mogul who allegedly provided them with luxury vehicles and illicit campaign contributions.

Last week, Breitbart Texas exclusively reported that Villarreal’s son was flagged for bank fraud in Europe after allegedly using false information to secure loans in the Netherlands.

