FBI Arrests Narco-Music Executives on Money Laundering Charges

Two industry executives behind famous narco-musicians face money laundering charges in a U.S. federal court. The duo is behind some of the biggest names in narco-ballad genre.

This week, federal authorities arrested 41-year-old Angel Del Villar, CEO of Del Records, for alleged violations of the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act by arranging concerts with a Mexican promoter tied to the Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG). Authorities also arrested Del Records Chief Financial Officer Luca Scalisi on similar charges.

Both men went before a U.S. a magistrate judge in California for bonds — which were subsequently posted.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the men allegedly conducted business with a Jose “Chucho” Perez Alvear. While Perez is the head of Gallistica Diamante (Ticket Premier), authorities list him as a kingpin for alleged connections with the CJNG. Perez is a fugitive and believed to be in Mexico.

Del Records is well-known for producing regional music which praises the exploits of famed drug lords.

A criminal complaint filed in the case revealed that, on April 19, 2018, a “well-known artist” only referred to as “Individual A” was warned by FBI agents of Perez’s designation and advised that business should not be conducted. Regardless, the artist performed for a show promoted by Perez the following night and four more until March 2019. According to the complaint, Del Villar arranged a private jet with his personal credit card for the musician. Multiple entertainment industry news outlets including Variety and Rolling Stone report that it was star singer Gerardo Ortiz who was approached by the FBI.

Famous Mexican singer Julio Cesar Alvarez Montelongo, better known as “Julion Alvarez,” was also singled out by the DEA as being a front man for the Sinaloa Cartel and the CJNG. The allegations also linked him to Chucho Perez, which led to his assets being frozen in the U.S. As of May 2022, his name was removed from The U.S. Treasury’s kingpin blacklist.

