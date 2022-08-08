Cartel Gunmen Kill 8 Inside Rural Mexican Bar – 5 Wounded

Gunmen barged into a bar in rural Mexico, shooting the patrons and employees resulting in eight killed and five injured Friday.

The attack took place near Celaya, Guanajuato, at a time when two dominant criminal organizations fight over local drug distribution and fuel theft schemes.

According to local news outlets, the attack took place at a bar called Los Tres Amigos (The Three Friends). All of the victims are identified as male.

The attack comes days after an unnamed drug cartel set up an explosive device inside a crime scene as a trap for authorities, injuring three state investigators. Gunmen placed two dismembered bodies in trash bags and left them with posterboards inside a house.

The mass killing at the bar also comes days after unknown gunmen shot and killed local journalist Ernesto Mendez in the town of San Luis de La Paz, marking the 14th murder of its kind in Mexico this year by Breitbart Texas’ count.

