Gunmen Murder Mexican Journalist in Bar — 14th Killing in 2022

Ildefonso Ortiz and Brandon Darby

Gunmen shot and killed a Mexican journalist at a bar in the central state of Guanajuato. The murder is the fourteenth of its kind in 2022.

The murder took place on Tuesday night at a bar in San Luis de La Paz, Guanajuato, when gunmen shot Ernesto Mendez and three other people, the press freedom group Article 19 revealed. The bar belonged to Mendez’s relatives.

Mendez was the director of a local news outlet Tu Voz in Guanajuato. According to Article 19, he had been previously threatened for his work.

Mendez’s murder comes at a time when the once peaceful central state of Guanajuato has become a hotspot of violence as criminal organizations fight for control of lucrative drug distribution areas and clandestine fuel theft markets.

While press freedom groups mark Mendez’s murder as the 13th in 2022, Breitbart Texas’ independent count shows Mendez as number 14.

Mendez’s murder comes weeks after gunmen in Tamaulipas murdered Antonio “Tony” De la Cruz in Ciudad Victoria. Even though the investigation into that crime has been turned over to federal agents, the case remains unsolved.

Article 19 and the Committee to Protect Journalists list Mexico as one of the deadliest places for media workers since more than 90 percent of crimes against journalists go unpunished.

