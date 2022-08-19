Texas Schools Begin Hanging ‘In God We Trust’ Signs

Schools across Texas are now hanging signs saying “In God We Trust” after a new state approves the displays, if they are donated to campuses.

This week, the Carrol Independent School District in the northern Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex began placing the signs in public areas. They were donated by Patriot Mobile, a Christian conservative wireless provider, NBC5 reported.

During the presentation, the Board receives a signage donation pursuant to SB 797 by Patriot Mobile LLC. pic.twitter.com/Gju3NP0xpR — Carroll ISD (@Carrollisd) August 15, 2022

Similar signs also went up in the Houston area and Austin, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The signs come as a result of SB 797, a state law that passed in 2021. The signs must display the U.S. flag, the Texas flag, and the national motto.

As the author of the In God We Trust Act, I am encouraged to see groups like @PatriotMobile coming forward to donate these framed prints to remind future generations of Texans of our national motto.https://t.co/AE04SBuLr7#InGodWeTrust #txlege — Senator Bryan Hughes (@SenBryanHughes) August 17, 2022

According to NBC5, the founder of the Southlake Anti-Racism Coalition raised concerns claiming that the new law adds to the dissolution of the separation of church and state.

“I feel like they don’t have a choice right now to put them up,” Kushwaha said. “ But hopefully this will spark larger conversations about having more freedom of expression, so if they are allowed to put up signs like this there should be no reasons that other students or people can’t put up signs that have different messaging,”

Luisana Moreno is a contributing writer for Breitbart Texas.