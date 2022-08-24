EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Mexican Authorities Steal Thousands of Dollars from Traveler at Airport

Images exclusively obtained by Breitbart Texas capture the moment when authorities stole money from a Peruvian national who was denied entry into Mexico. The encounter occurred in July at the Mexico City International Airport.

On the morning of July 31, a man arrived from Peru, however, agents with Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INM) denied him entry and had him sent to a room called Rechazos 1 or Denials 1, where foreign nationals are held until they board the next available flight to their home country.

At Rechazos 1, a member of Mexico’s Navy and an officer with Mexico City’s Industrial and Banking Police (PBI) took over the intake process, a task typically performed by INM. Authorities placed the man’s luggage in a storage area, however, they did not do a standard inventory, according to a high-ranking INM official who asked to remain unidentified. The traveler had $60,000 pesos (approximately $3,000 USD).

The INM process calls for travelers to fill out a form declaring their valuables and, in the case of cash, the money is counted in front of witnesses and placed in a sealed envelope until departure, the INM official revealed.

The man told authorities that he had his savings in the bag, but the cop and the naval officer told him the area was secure, the INM official revealed.

One of the photographs captured the moment when the PBI officer goes through the man’s bag.

Another photograph captured the moment when the PBI officer allegedly hides the cash.

Time passes and the man then asks to check his bag and discovered that $3,000 USD was missing before confronting the officers. Both men claimed that no one had entered the room.

The Peruvian continues to demand the return of his money, drawing the attention of more INM and naval officers.

Additional photographs capture the moment when authorities question the man about the outburst. INM officers began looking into the case.

The man ultimately was put on a plane back to Peru without his money.

Even though an investigation by INM revealed that theft by public officials did take place, the case was covered up, the INM official revealed.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Williams Cortez” from Baja California.