Mexican Cartel Lord Behind 1985 Murder of DEA Agent Gets House Arrest

A drug lord who was responsible for the 1985 murder of a DEA agent will serve the rest of his Mexican prison sentence under house arrest after a judge ruled in his favor Monday.

A Mexican federal judge granted the house arrest motion for Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo, who is currently housed at the Puente Grande prison in Jalisco, El Universal reported. Since 1989, Felix Gallardo has been in a Mexican prison for his crimes as head of the now defunct Guadalajara Cartel. Chief among those charges is the 1985 murder of DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, who died after days of torture.

In August 2021, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador made headlines after publicly sending greetings and well wishes to Felix Gallardo.

“I don’t want anyone to suffer, I don’t want anyone to be in jail,” Lopez Obrador said.

The comments came after Felix Gallardo gave a jailhouse interview where he gave support and blessings to the Mexican head of state.

Earlier this year, Mexican authorities arrested Flix Gallardo’s associate Rafael Caro Quintero. He spent years behind bars for his role as leader of the Guadalajara Cartel and the murder of Camarena. In 2013, another Mexican judge released him under mysterious circumstances before U.S. authorities were able to request his extradition.

Prior to his murder, the DEA agent was investigating the Guadalajara Cartel and closely tied politicians.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.