Mexican Navy Arrests Drug Lord Behind 1985 Murder of DEA Agent Kiki Camarena

Mexico’s Navy arrested Rafael Caro Quintero, one of the country’s most wanted drug lords, for the 1985 murder of DEA Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena.

Military sources within Mexico’s National Security Cabinet confirmed to Breitbart Texas that the Naval Secretariat (SEMAR) arrested Rafael Caro Quintero. Further details and circumstances are not yet available.

Caro Quintero was one of the founding members of the now-defunct Guadalajara Cartel and was arrested for his role in the 1985 murder of DEA Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena in Jalisco. Most of Mexico’s cartels rose from the remnants of the Guadalajara Cartel.

In 2013, a Mexican judge released Caro Quintero under suspicious circumstances, even though he is still wanted in the U.S. for murder. After his release, the older drug lord tried to join forces with his previous allies, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, of the Sinaloa Cartel. After the highly publicized arrest and trial of El Chapo, Caro Quintero broke from the Sinaloa Cartel and started his own organization known as the Caborca Cartel, based in Sonora. Caro Quintero has since been at war with his former allies.

In 2018, the FBI added Caro Quintero to their Most Wanted List and offered a $20 million reward for his capture.

