GRAPHIC: Mexican Cartel Gunmen Dump 4 Human Heads near Texas Border

Gunmen from one of Mexico’s most violent cartels left four severed human heads next to a posterboard, claiming the act was a response to a similar incident carried out by their rivals. The gruesome display sat yards from the Texas border.

In recent days, gunmen from the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas left an ice chest with four severed heads and a posterboard in Miguel Aleman, south of the border and Roma, Texas. The case comes a week after the Gulf Cartel left a dismembered body in the same city.

According to police reports, a Mexican military patrol found the chest on the side of a road. Three of the heads appeared to be male victims between ages 20 and 30, while the fourth appeared to be older. A Tamaulipas law enforcement source revealed to Breitbart Texas that male genitals were found inside the mouth of one of the victims.

In the message, the CDN taunted the Gulf Cartel by claiming some of their allies were turncoats and they should expect more violence. The gunmen also warned they had their sights set on Reynosa to take new turf.

Over the weekend, the military clashed with cartel gunmen — killing one. The recent violence in Miguel Aleman is tied to a push by the CDN-Los Zetas to take over drug and human smuggling corridors controlled by the Gulf Cartel.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Francisco Morales” and “J.C. Sanchez” from Tamaulipas.