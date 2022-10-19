Record Fentanyl Seizure Found at Texas Port of Entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility set a record for their port of entry with the seizure of more than $1 million in fentanyl. The officers found the deadly drug in powder form following an alert from a CBP K-9.

Officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge on October 13 observed a commercial tractor-trailer approaching for inspection to enter the United States through the cargo facility. An officer referred the driver to the secondary inspection area after the truck arrived from Mexico.

The driver submitted to a non-intrusive imaging system and a K-9 screening. Following an alert from the K-9 team, officers conducted a physical search of the trailer and found 19 packages with more than 44 pounds of the deadly drug, fentanyl.

“CBP officers intercepted this load of fentanyl, the largest thus far in port history, thanks to great teamwork and the utilization of all available tools and resources,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry said in a written statement. “It is important to remember how lethal fentanyl is, which is why our officers always work wearing personal protective equipment and use vital equipment which can identify these dangerous substances before officers handle them.”

Officials estimate the value of the drugs at more than $1 million.

Officers seized the drugs and the tractor-trailer rig. ICE Homeland Security Investigations is conducting further investigation into the failed drug-smuggling incident.

A short distance away, CBP officers assigned to the Anzalduas International Bridge seized nearly 2,400 rounds of ammunition hidden in a white Nissan sedan attempting to depart from Texas to Mexico. The seizure included multiple calibers including 45 ACP, 28mm, 44 REM, .38, .45mm, and 28mm, officials stated.

Officers seized the ammunition and the vehicle after placing the driver under arrest.

