WATCH: Texas Troopers Find 84 Migrants in Dump Truck near Interior Border Checkpoint

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested an alleged human smuggler after finding 84 migrants hiding in the cargo area of a dump truck as part of Operation Lone Star activities Tuesday.

A DPS trooper stopped a commercial dump truck on October 25 in La Salle County for a safety inspection. Shortly after the stop, multiple people jumped from the cargo bed and fled into the brush, according to a statement from DPS officials.

The trooper placed the driver into custody as other troopers and Border Patrol agents arrived on the scene. The dash cam video provided by DPS officials shows the trooper climbing onto the back of the truck where he observes a large group of migrants hiding under the netting that covers the trailer.

The troopers expressed shock and told another trooper, “There’s about 40 or 50.” He added that about 30 more had fled into the brush.

In total, the troopers and Border Patrol agents took 84 migrants into custody.

DPS officials identified the alleged human smuggler as 38-year-old Robert Flores, Jr, a resident of Poteet, Texas. He is now charged with 84 counts of human smuggling.

During an on-scene investigation, troopers learned that Flores traveled through a private ranch to circumvent the U.S. Border Patrol IH-35 interior immigration checkpoint located in Webb County, Texas.

“The Texas Department of Public Safety remains committed (to) deterring human smuggling and disrupting criminal activity,” Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Lt. Christopher Olivarez said in a written statement. “Open border policies (have) empowered transnational criminal organizations in expanding their multi-billion dollar human smuggling criminal network throughout the United States.”

“Criminal smuggling organizations are utilizing commercial motor vehicles for nefarious activities associated with human smuggling,” Olivarez added. “As part of Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star, DPS will continue to enhance border operations and commercial motor vehicle safety inspections.”