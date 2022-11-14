Philadelphia Prepares to Receive ‘Dozens of Migrants’ Bused from Texas

Officials in Philadelphia are preparing to join the list of sanctuary cities receiving busloads of migrants sent by Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The mayor said they are preparing to receive “dozens of migrants” being bused from Del Rio.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney told NBCPhiladelphia, “We were getting information from various advocacy sources that they were on their way, but we don’t know whether or not they’ve actually left. It’s like a 36-40 hour bus trip, so they could be coming any time tomorrow, Tuesday – but whatever day they come, we’ll welcome them with open arms.”

While Philadelphia officials say a bus may be on the way, Texas officials say no buses have left the state with that destination.

“The only destinations that the State of Texas has voluntarily bused migrants released by the federal government in overwhelmed Texas border communities to are New York, Washington, D.C., and Chicago,” Texas Department of Emergency Management Seth Christensen told Breitbart Texas on Monday. “We have not had any buses depart for other destinations.”

In preparation for what Philadelphia officials say could be less than 50 migrants, city leaders and 12 partner organizations met on Saturday to figure out a plan on how to deal with the migrant influx. Plans include providing emergency shelter, food, and clothing, officials reported.

As of Friday, November 11, the State of Texas bused 13,200 migrants to the sanctuary cities of New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., according to information obtained from the Office of the Texas Governor. Washington received 8,300 of those. The state sent 3,700 to New York and another 1,200 to Chicago.

Abbott first announced migrant buses to DC in April, Breitbart Texas reported. During the period (April-October) when Texas bused just over 13,000 migrants from the Del Rio border sector to these cities, Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 328,000 migrants. The border towns of Del Rio and Eagle Pass have a combined population of approximately 62,000 people.

“The busing mission is providing much-needed relief to our overwhelmed border communities,” Abbott’s office wrote in a statement released on Veterans Day.

While no migrant buses appear to be headed from Texas to Philadelphia, Governor Abbott previously stated the voluntary migrant busing mission could expand to other cities at any time.

Breitbart Texas reached out to the City of Philadelphia for information on how many migrants have been released this year by the Biden administration into their city. An immediate response was not available.