Harvard ‘Encampment’ Takes Down Antisemitic Poster of Interim President Garber

Pro-Palestinian protesters at the “encampment” at Harvard Yard took down an antisemitic poster depicting the university’s interim president, Alan Garber, who is Jewish, as the devil.

“Alan Garbage Funds Genocide,” it said.

On the left: Germany 1930s On the right: Harvard 2024 Someone has drawn interim Harvard president Alan Garber, who is Jewish, as a devil pic.twitter.com/t1P7ceKXGl — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) May 9, 2024

The Harvard Crimson reported:

Harvard Out of Occupied Palestine, the unrecognized student group organizing the Harvard Yard encampment, took down a poster depicting interim Harvard President Alan M. Garber ’76 as a devil after affiliates criticized the drawing as antisemitic. The poster depicted Garber, who is Jewish, with horns and a tail sitting on a toilet, and a caption that stated “Alan Garbage funds genocide.” HOOP wrote in a statement to The Crimson that the organization took down the poster “in an abundance of caution and sensitivity” after concerns were raised.

The pro-Palestinian movement at Harvard has repeatedly been found to have used antisemitic imagery and rhetoric. In February, a pro-Palestinian faculty group posted an antisemitic image on social media before deleting it and apologizing.

Harvard’s president, Claudine Gay, resigned earlier this year after being found to have plagiarized part of her scholarly work, and after waffling during a congressional hearing on the question of whether calls for the genocide of Jews on campus would be a violation of Harvard’s code of conduct.

The “encampment,” which was started in late April, has used slogans like “intifada revolution” and “From the river to the sea/Palestine will be free,” which many interpret as a call for the murder and genocide of Jews and Israelis.

Former Harvard president Larry Summers recently said that the university is violating the civil rights of Jewish students by allowing the encampment to persist.

On Friday, police removed the encampment at nearby MIT.

