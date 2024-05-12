Michael Rapaport Rips Hamas’s Inflated Death Stats: ‘There’s NO GENOCIDE… You Suck and Lie All Day You F**ks!’

Actor Michael Rapaport has blasted Hamas for reporting inflated death statistics for Palestinian women and children in Gaza.

“You suck and lie all day you fucks!” the actor wrote in an X/Twitter post on Saturday.

The UN has halved the estimated number of women and children killed in Gaza, according to data published earlier this month. On May 6, the UN published data indicating 9,500 women and 14,500 children were killed in Gaza. Then, on May 8, the UN revised and dropped the numbers to… — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) May 11, 2024

This week, the U.N. lowered its estimated number of women and children killed in Gaza, saying it was unable to verify the figures because they came from the Gaza Ministry of Health or the Government Media Office — which are controlled by the Hamas terrorist organization.

On May 6, the U.N. reported that more than 9,500 women and over 14,500 children had been killed. Two days later, the U.N. revised down those numbers to 4,959 women and 7,797 children, according to a report from The Jerusalem Post.

The UN published a disclaimer saying it “has so far not been able to produce independent, comprehensive, and verified casualty figures.”

The Israeli Defense Force has consistently warned Palestinian civilians to evacuate areas before they attack, most recently dropping flyers in Rafah identifying safe areas to take refuge in. John Spencer, chair of urban warfare studies at the Modern War Institute (MWI) at West Point, wrote in January: “Israel has taken more measures to avoid needless civilian harm than virtually any other nation that’s fought an urban war.”

Rapaport recently called President Joe Biden a “motherfucker,” a “dumb fuck,” and a “cadaver” for withholding arms shipments to Israel.

The actor also said he is officially “unendorsing” Biden. He has also said that voting for former Donald Trump in November is “on the table.”

