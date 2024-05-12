Sanders: ‘Israel Has Broken International Law’ and ‘American Law,’ Shouldn’t Get Another Nickel in U.S. Military Aid

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press” that Israel has broken international law so they “should not be receiving another nickel in U.S. military aid.”

Sanders said, “I think any objective observer knows Israel has broken international law it has brought in American law. In my view, Israel should not be receiving another nickel in U.S. military aid.”

He continued, “Look, the facts are quite clear. Hamas is a terrible disgusting terrorist organization that began this war but what Israel has done in the last 7 months is not just gone to war against Hamas, it has gone to war against the entire Palestinian people in results that have been absolutely catastrophic. I mean, we’re talking about not just 35,000 Palestinians dead and 77,000 wounded, two-thirds of home a women and children. That is not the way you conduct award a civilized society to the degree that war is civilized. We’re talking about 60% of the housing in Gaza destroyed, the civilian infrastructure that’s water all that is raw sewage now running out into the streets, no electricity. You are talking about a systematic destruction of the health care system there. Now every university in Gaza has been bombed.”

Sanders added, “Right now most frighteningly, according to the humanitarian organizations. we are looking at the likelihood of hundreds of thousands of children facing starvation. The foreign assistance act is very, very clear, 6201 the provision, any entity state any country that blocks U.S. humanitarian aid is a violation of law and should not continue to receive military aid from the United States. That is precisely what Israel has done.”

