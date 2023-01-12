$930K Cash Seized by CBP Officers at Texas Border Crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in South Texas seized more than $930,000 in U.S. currency during an attempted border crossing to Mexico. The officers found the undeclared cash in a vehicle being driven across the Brownville-Matamoros International Bridge on Tuesday.

CBP officers assigned to the Brownsville-Matamoros International Bridge on January 10 observed a 2013 Chevrolet approaching in the exit lanes. Officers selected the vehicle for a “routine inspection” and directed the 21-year-old U.S. citizen driver to the secondary inspection area, according to a statement by CBP officials.

Officers used a non-intrusive inspection system and a K-9 for the initial screening. The screening revealed the presence of contraband in the vehicle.

A physical search of the vehicle led to the discovery of undeclared U.S. currency hidden inside the vehicle, officials stated. The officers seized $931,739 in currency.

The officers arrested the U.S. citizen driver and seized the vehicle. The case will be investigated by Homeland Security Investigations special agents.

“Our officers use multiple law enforcement tools while conducting inbound and outbound inspections; their vigilance and attention to detail led to this significant currency seizure,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

“It is not a crime to carry more than $10,000, but it is a federal offense not to declare currency or monetary instruments totaling $10,000 or more to a CBP officer upon entry or exit from the U.S. or to conceal it with intent to evade reporting requirements,” officials said in the statement. “Failure to declare may result in seizure of the currency and/or arrest. An individual may petition for the return of currency seized by CBP officers, but the petitioner must prove that the source and intended use of the currency was legitimate.”

