U.S. Border Agents Apprehend 5000 Chinese Migrants in Five Months — Exceeds Prior 3-Year Total

Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 5,000 Chinese migrants who crossed between ports of entry during the first five and one-half months. The apprehensions so far this fiscal year exceed the total apprehension of Chinese migrants during the past three fiscal years combined.

The February CBP Nationwide Encounters report reveals that Border Patrol agents apprehended 4,293 Chinese nationals between October 1, 2022, and February 28, 2023. Since that time, Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez reported the apprehension of nearly 680 more Chinese migrants just in her sector in March.

The apprehension of nearly 5,000 Chinese migrants in five and one-half months shatters the record of any year’s total dating back to FY07, according to Border Patrol Nationwide Apprehension by Citizenship reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas. The previous yearly record was 2,439 in FY16.

Of the nearly 5,000 Chinese nationals apprehended this fiscal year to date, agents classified nearly 3,800 as single adults. There were also more than 500 family units and four unaccompanied children, the report states.

The five Texas-based Border Patrol Sectors account for 1,800 of the nearly 5,000 Chinese migrant apprehensions, the report shows. Of those, nearly 1,100 were classified as single adults.