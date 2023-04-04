38 Camo-Wearing Migrants Found in Arizona 19 Miles North of Mexican Border

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents found a group of 38 camouflage-wearing migrants with the assistance of a CBP Air and Marine Operations helicopter aircrew about 19 miles north of Mexico. The group is part of the approximately 33,000 migrants apprehended in March by Tucson Sector agents.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted a photo of a group of migrants apprehended by Border Patrol agents near the Arizona and New Mexico border with Mexico. The agents, with the assistance of an AMO helicopter crew located the group of 38 migrants on March 28 about 19 miles north of Mexico.

A group of suspected migrants was detected near the AZ/NM border Tuesday afternoon. Douglas Station agents responded with #HorsePatrol and @CBPAMO, apprehending all 38 migrants in the group nearly 19 miles north of the border. Outstanding #teamwork from detection to apprehension! pic.twitter.com/wIeOSa0jU3 — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) April 3, 2023

The day after the apprehension of the group by horseback Border Patrol agents, Ajo Station agents arrested a U.S. citizen smuggling four migrants, Modlin tweeted.

3/23: An Ajo Station Field Training Unit stopped an #SUV on SR-85 and discovered a U.S. citizen smuggling four migrants. The 20-year-old smuggler faces criminal charges. #GreatWork by some of Tucson Sector’s newest agents. pic.twitter.com/jVk89cmvcZ — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) April 2, 2023

A few days later, Tucson Station agents attempted a traffic stop on SR-86. The vehicle stopped and several occupants fled into the desert. The agents found a small child abandoned on the floor of the truck’s back seat area. Agents arrested the driver who will face criminal charges relating to the alleged human smuggling incident.

3/26: Several occupants of a vehicle fled into the desert after Tucson Station agents initiated a vehicle stop on SR-86. Agents rescued a small child sitting on the floor in the backseat. Four migrants were arrested in the area, including the driver, who faces criminal charges. pic.twitter.com/038tx5Vz49 — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) April 4, 2023

These groups are part of the approximately 33,000 migrants apprehended in the Tucson Sector in March, according to a Border Patrol report reviewed by Breitbart Texas. This is up approximately 25 percent from the 27,239 migrants apprehended in March 2022. It is also up from the 23,556 migrants apprehended in February 2023. The March apprehensions are a record-high for Tucson sector apprehensions during the Biden administration.

In addition to the apprehensions, another 16,000 migrants are classified as got-aways, an unofficial report reviewed by Breitbart revealed. That brings the total of known Tucson Sector border crossers in March to approximately 49,000 migrants.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.

Editor’s Note: All numbers reported above for March 2023 apprehensions and got-aways come from unofficial Border Patrol reports obtained by Breitbart Texas. These numbers are subject to change when CBP releases the official Southwest Land Border Encounters Report later this month.