Migrants Arrested with Drugs, Loaded Pistol, Money at Canadian Border in Montana

Havre Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a group of migrants during an attempted human smuggling incident near the Canadian border in Montana. A vehicle search led to the seizure of drugs, a handgun, and cash.

Sweetgrass Station Border Patrol agents observed two suspected migrants walking near the border. The two individuals were quickly approaching what appeared to be an awaiting human smuggler’s vehicle, according to information obtained from Border Patrol officials.

Yesterday morning, Sweetgrass #borderpatrol agents foiled a smuggling attempt. Four migrants were arrested, a vehicle, handgun, drugs, and over $12,000 in cash were seized. Excellent work, Sweetgrass agents! pic.twitter.com/xFhdkxSa6d — Acting Chief Patrol Agent Teresa Pedregon (@USBPChiefHVM) May 22, 2023

The agents conducted an immigration interview and determined the two pedestrians were migrants without legal authorization to be in the United States. The agents then interviewed the two occupants of the vehicle and determined they were also migrants who were illegally present in the U.S., officials stated.

The agents place all four migrants in custody and began a search of the smuggler’s vehicle. During the search, a K-9 alerted to the possible presence of drugs in the vehicle.

During a physical search of the vehicle, the agents found what they believed to be narcotics and drug paraphernalia. A field test identified the drugs as methamphetamine, cocaine, and freebase cocaine, the report states.

The search also led to the discovery of a loaded Taurus 9mm pistol and three loaded magazines. Also found was a stash of more than $12,000 in cash in the possession of one of the migrants. Agents seized the money, the gun, and the drugs.

“Havre Sector’s commitment to border security once again shows that vigilance is necessary to gaining operational advantage against all northern border threats,” Havre Sector Acting Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Samuel Rodriguez said in a written statement. “Our ability to detect and identify threats is paramount, and the boots on the ground are crucial to that success. I am proud of the work these agents do every day.”

On May 19, Havre Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Teresa Pedregon tweeted a report on the apprehension of five more migrants arrested by Sweetgrass Station agents.

Border Patrol Agents from the Sweetgrass Station interdicted a vehicle and five migrants that illegally crossed the international boundary on May 18. We are proud of our agents and their tirelessly work to keep our border secure. Excellent work Sweetgrass Station Agents! pic.twitter.com/wZq5Wnj6bl — Acting Chief Patrol Agent Teresa Pedregon (@USBPChiefHVM) May 19, 2023

Breitbart Texas reached out to CBP officials for additional information about the nationality and demographic information of the migrants arrested in these incidents.

Between October 1, 2022, and April 30, 2023, Havre Sector agents apprehended a total of 36 migrants who illegally crossed the Canadian border into Montana.