Iranian, Moldavan, Chinese Migrants Arrested by Texas Police near Border

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested four “special interest aliens” who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry. Troopers arrested an Iranian male, a Chinese male, and two Moldovan males in three separate incidents.

Texas DPS spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez tweeted photos on Tuesday of migrants from Iran, China, and Moldova arrested by troopers operating along the Texas-Mexico border under Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star. The arrests took place in three separate incidents.

.@TxDPS Troopers, during two separate events, encountered individuals from Iran & Moldova. Brownsville: Troopers w/ UAS (Drone) support located a male from Iran who crossed illegally between the ports of entry & attempted to evade capture. He possessed multiple passports &… pic.twitter.com/8xFGPbEM4R — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) June 27, 2023

In the first, troopers working in the Brownsville, Texas, area of operations utilized drone technology to locate a migrant crossing the border this week. The troopers arrested the man after he illegally crossed the border between ports of entry and attempted to evade the officers.

During an interview, troopers found multiple passports and fictitious immigration documents, Olivarez reported. The troopers identified the man as an Iranian national.

In a separate incident, troopers working the busy border near Eagle Pass, Texas, encountered two men who breached the razor-wire border barrier. The troopers arrested the two men and later identified them as citizens of Moldova.

All three of the migrants will face state criminal charges for criminal trespass, Olivarez reported.

While @TxDPS Troopers responded to a large group of 100+ attempting to enter into #EaglePass – a group of 20+ single adults breached a fence & made entry, but Troopers arrested them. The majority are from Venezuela & one from China. They all face state criminal charges for… pic.twitter.com/MBKbvJrVCk — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) June 26, 2023

Other troopers in Eagle Pass responded to a large group of more than 100 migrants who crossed the border near Eagle Pass. More than 20 of the migrants illegally entered by breaching a razor-wire border barrier. While the majority of the migrants were identified as citizens of Venezuela, troopers identified one male as a Chinese citizen.

The migrants who breached the barrier were arrested on state charges of criminal trespass, Olivarez said in the tweet.