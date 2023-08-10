Texas Troopers Find 10 Migrant Children Abandoned by Smugglers near Border

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers found a group of ten migrant children abandoned by human smugglers near the border with Mexico. The children ranged in age from ten to 16 years.

DPS spokesman, Lieutenant Chris Olivarez, tweeted a photo of a group of migrant children found near the border with Mexico. The children had been abandoned near Sullivan City, Texas, after human smugglers moved them across the Rio Grande.

Olivarez reported the smugglers guided the group across the Rio Grande on a raft and then returned to Mexico. The troopers, assigned to Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star turned the ten children, ages ten to 16, over to Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents.

Earlier this week, CBS Austin reported that Congressman Joaquin Castro (D-TX) called upon the Biden administration to “end all cooperation” between the Texas Department of Public Safety and U.S. Border Patrol agents. It is unclear what would happen to migrant children abandoned in 100+ degree heat along the Texas border under Castro’s proposal.

RELATED ARTICLES:

“I’m calling on the Biden administration to end all cooperation between U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Department of Public Safety,” Castro said during a press conference following a tour of the border near Eagle Pass, Texas on Tuesday.

Castro was on the border to get a briefing from Texas DPS officials regarding the floating border barriers put in place by Governor Abbott last month. During his visit, the Texas Democrat decried the State’s use of “razor wire” along the border to deter migrant crossings. He made no mention of the same type of wire being used by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at ports of entry, Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.