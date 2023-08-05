2nd Migrant Busted near Border with Child Porn in Two Days, Say Texas Cops

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers interdicted a human smuggling attempt near Bracketville and found a migrant with child pornography on his cell phone. This is the second bust in as many days of migrants illegally in the United States being busted by Texas troopers with child porn on their cell phones.

DPS spokesman Lieutenant Chris Olivarez tweeted photos of a migrant arrested by troopers during a traffic stop on August 2. During the investigation, troopers found five child porn images of underage girls.

Troopers assigned to the border region under Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star stopped the silver Toyota sedan and discovered the driver smuggling a Honduran migrant illegally in the United States. Troopers later identified the migrant as Dagoberto Corea Mendez. The troopers arrested the driver and Corea Mendez.

During an investigation by DPS special agents, five images of child pornography were found. Olivarez reported the images depicted female children. Corea Mendez reportedly told the investigators he “used the images for sexual gratification,” Olivarez stated.

The day before, Olivarez reported the arrest of a Mexican national allegedly smuggling a group of migrants across the Rio Grande. During the investigation, troopers found at least one video containing child pornography, Breitbart Texas reported.

Yesterday alone, USBP agents arrested 4 convicted sex offenders with charges of: “Sexual abuse of a child”, “rape by force/fear”, “indecency with a child and aggravated sexual assault”, & “indecency with a child, exposes.” pic.twitter.com/Z8PGrXkFz3 — Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) August 3, 2023

Newly sworn-in Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens tweeted on August 3 that agents arrested four sex offenders on Wednesday. The migrants had prior convictions for “Sexual abuse of a child”, “rape by force/fear”, “indecency with a child and aggravated sexual assault”, & “indecency with a child, exposes,” Owens tweeted.