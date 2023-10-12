Controversy in Mexico Over Claims Drug Lords Enjoyed TV Starlets as Escorts

Drug lords in Mexico have been paying tens of thousands of dollars to sleep with big-name TV and soap opera stars. The allegations and details outlined in a new book sparked controversy. Several of the named starlets denied the allegations and threatened legal action.

The book The Narco Women, Loving in Hell by Anabel Hernandez looks into the world of high-priced escort services with TV stars, romantic relations between drug lords and TV actresses, and other scandals. The book — the second of its kind — follows Hernandez’s first book on the topic, which sparked outrage and controversy in Mexico in 2021.

In that book, one of the main scandals centered around 1996 Miss Universe Alicia Machado and her love affair with convicted drug lord Jose Gerardo “El Indio” Alvarez Vazquez. A second scandal centered around the late drug lord Arturo “El Barbas” Beltran Leyva and his affairs with the famed musician Ninel Conde and the TV starlet Galilea Montijo.

Gift and Salaries

The new book is largely centered around interviews with a woman known only as “Celeste,” who is described as a long-time lover of Beltran Leyva. She was forced to flee to the United States after Beltran Leyva’s death in 2009 and became a protected witness. Celeste, who is also quoted in the first book, claimed that her participation is based on the anger that she felt after seeing several famous individuals in Mexico deny having even met Beltran Leyva after his death.

The new book names not only Galilea Montijo and Ninel Conde but also the comedians Karla Luna and Karla Panini; the soap opera stars Paty Navidad and Betty Monroe; and models Mariana Rios and Dorismar. According to Hernandez’ book, each of them collected between $20,000 to $50,000 USD to have sex with the drug lord.

One of the main figures in the books is Galilea Montijo, one of the hosts of the daily morning show Hoy. She allegedly serviced the drug lord for over two years, traveling with him to his various homes all over Mexico, and received numerous luxurious gifts, including condos in the U.S. and in Mexico, according to the book.

The book claims that Montijo was considered the drug lord’s main girl and received $200,000 USD a month as a girlfriend stipend. This allegedly caused some dissent among his bodyguards who received a monthly salary of $5,000 USD.

Montijo has since been linked to former Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, and former soccer player turned politician Cuauhtemoc Blanco.

In the case of Ninel Conde, Beltran Leyva allegedly paid her more than $300,000 for several dates and showered her with gifts, including two luxury cars, the author claims.

Escort Services

The book revealed that Celeste, along with a socialite named Violeta Vizcarra, ran an upscale Spa in Mexico City, not far from the Televisa studios. They used the spa to recruit models and actresses to introduce them to drug lords. Vizcarra continues to be a socialite in Mexico, and various news outlets claim she is a close friend of Jose Ramon Lopez, the son of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

One of the controversies that the new book brought back to light is the alleged existence of a “catalog” made up of Televisa actresses and actors. That VIP catalog reportedly lists the prices to enjoy the company of many of Televisa’s famous actors and actresses. The price for their services goes as high as $700,000 for a five-hour event, the book states.

According to the book, Mexican actress and singer Paty Navidad was in that catalog and had also been recruited by Vizcarra to serenade Beltran Leyva for $30,000. During the party, Navidad refused to sleep with the drug lord even after he offered a Mercedes Benz sedan and other money offers.