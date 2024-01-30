46K Migrants Apprehended in Arizona Border Sector in Last 4 Weeks

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents continue to lead the nine southwest sectors in migrant apprehensions. During the past four weeks, agents in this sector encountered more than 46,000 migrants who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin posted a weekly recap on X showing his agents apprehended 11,300 migrants during the past week. This brought the total for the last four weeks to 46,200 migrants or 1,600 migrants per day.

Week in Review… – 11,300 Apprehensions

– 144 Federal Criminal Cases

– 16 Human Smuggling Events

– 14 Rescues

– 9 Narcotics Events

– 8lbs. of Cocaine

– 7lbs. of Heroin

– 4 Significant Arrests

– 2lbs. of Fentanyl

– 1 Firearm Seized #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/mbbFB2Bikj — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) January 26, 2024

While the apprehension of more than 46,000 migrants in 28 days would normally be a crisis-level rate, the number is down significantly from January when agents apprehended a record-shattering 80,185 migrants. The January apprehensions are the lowest since July, when agents reported 39,215 migrant encounters.

Nearly half of the migrants encountered during the first quarter of FY24, which began on October 1, 2023, were family units (99,186). Between October and December, Tucson agents encountered an additional 89,365 single adults and 11,507 unaccompanied minors.

Following the record migrant encounters in December, Modlin reported 13,800 apprehensions during the first week of January.

Week in Review… 13,800 Apprehensions

89 Federal Criminal Cases

11 Rescues

6 Human Smuggling Events

2 Significant Arrests

2 Narcotics Events A previously removed Mexican citizen was sentenced to prison for assaulting USBP agents near Douglas, AZ: https://t.co/MgQGoFvf6h pic.twitter.com/XS5UlcksyO — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) January 5, 2024

The following week saw a significant drop to 9,200 migrant encounters.

Week in Review… – 9,200 Apprehensions

– 124 lbs. of Marijuana

– 73 Federal Criminal Cases

– 6 Rescues

– 6 Narcotics Events

– 5 Human Smuggling Events

– 1 Significant Arrest (Sex Offender)

#HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/POOigV5cFw — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) January 12, 2024

The numbers climbed again during the third week of January to 11,900.

Week in Review… -11,900 Apprehensions

-126 Federal Criminal Cases

-22 Rescues

-10 Human Smuggling Events

-5 Narcotics Events

-3 Significant Arrests

-1 Recovered Stolen Vehicle Honor First pic.twitter.com/ouHLyPXrvt — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) January 19, 2024

CBP officials attributed the lower number of encounters in January to historical seasonal trends and increased enforcement activity in Mexico. “Consistent with historical trends and enhanced enforcement, the first two weeks of January saw an over 50% decrease in southwest border encounters between ports of entry according to preliminary figures,” CBP officials stated on January 26. “The men and women of CBP continue to enforce our nation’s immigration laws at and between ports of entry and continue to work with our Mexican partners along our shared border.”