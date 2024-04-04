Video reports coming from Mexico show government immigration officials rounding up large groups of migrants near Juarez. The Mexican immigration officials are reportedly sending the migrants back to the southern end of the country.

Video reports posted on X show large numbers of Mexican immigration enforcement vehicles loaded with migrants who were apprehended in Juarez approaching the border with El Paso, Texas. The migrants are reportedly being transported back to southern Mexico or other interior locations within the country.

In another video, a migrant woman pleads with Mexican immigration officers to let her continue her journey to Texas.

Immigration officials set up interior checkpoints located a few miles south of Juarez to find migrants being transported on buses.

Cientos de oficiales del #INM DISPUESTOS A FRENAR A LOS #migrantes kilómetros antes de llegar a #juarez pic.twitter.com/ESPYvDZgee — IMPACTOVISION (@JohnWilliamRit1) April 3, 2024

Center for Immigration fellow Todd Bensman reports the moves by Mexican immigration officials are part of a Biden-Obrador election ploy intended to deflect from the magnitude of the border crisis in Texas.

At a checkpoint south of Juarez, President Lopez-Obrador is going mideival on immigrant travel to El Paso. Did we pay that $20 billion already? Immigration, military pulling migrants off the buses left and right and driving them south in minivans pic.twitter.com/eSwXA3pmkj — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) April 3, 2024

Breitbart Texas reported last week about Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s efforts to “extort” the U.S. government into providing $20 billion in aid to countries in Central America and the Caribbean. The president also demanded the Biden administration lift sanctions against Venezuela and lift the embargo on Cuba.

This is what the mysterious Biden-López Obrador diplomatic deal looks like on the ground in Juarez. They’re doing a lot immigrant chasing and deporting to the Deep South. I broke the story of this arrangement back in January. Still happening but so are crossings. Confused yet? pic.twitter.com/zBp39UfOgp — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) April 3, 2024

In February, Breitbart’s Randy Clark wrote about the impact of the 2024 presidential elections in Mexico and the United States and how the political maneuvering by both sitting presidents could impact border policy for years to come.

This street taco vendor in Villa Ahmuda two hours south of Juarez-El Paso explains that Mexican immigration crackdown began three days ago and has cleansed the town, driven migrants far out into desert hidey holes til the heat’s off… expect lower sector crossings til then. pic.twitter.com/KGCDLvCa6A — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) April 3, 2024

Bensman interviewed a Mexican street taco vendor who said the efforts in Mexico may only provide temporary relief as migrants fled to “desert hidey holes” to wait for the immigration roundup in Juarez to subside.

It remains to be seen what impact this will have on migrant apprehensions in the El Paso Border Patrol Sector. According to unofficial documents reviewed by Breitbart Texas, the El Paso Sector reported the apprehension of approximately 30,000 migrants in March, up from the 24,000 apprehended in February.