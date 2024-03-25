Mexico Holds Biden Admin Hostage with Migrant Crisis

Mexico’s President is using the migrant crisis, which he helped worsen, as a way to hold the U.S. hostage and force the Biden administration to legalize people in the United States, help some Latin American dictatorships, and pay billions in aid.

Breitbart Texas reported on this diplomatic extortion and how Mexico used its immigration agencies to promote and, at times, slow the flow of migrants; however, in an interview with 60 Minutes, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador explained his plan in detail.

The president of Mexico’s proposal for stemming immigration includes:

In that controversial interview, Lopez Obrador said that he would help the U.S. solve the ongoing border crisis if the U.S. government lifted sanctions on Venezuela, ended its embargo with Cuba, sent $20 billion a year to Latin American countries, and provided a path to legalize millions of Mexicans already in the United States.

When asked about his diplomatic extortion, Lopez Obrador said he was direct and said things that needed to be said and done.

What CBS did not report was that Lopez Obrador’s own policies have fueled the current migrant crisis. As Breitbart Texas reported, during the AMLO administration, the politician used his National Migration Institute, the agency tasked with immigration matters, to provide migrants with travel permits that allowed them to move freely through Mexico. Those permits give migrants 30 days or more to make their way north to the U.S. border, where they have essentially been crossing illegally and requesting asylum.

Lopez Obrador claimed the move was done as a way to end the migrant caravans. Additionally, INM and federal police forces have been escorting migrants rather than stopping them as they take part in various caravans from southern Mexico toward Mexico City.

In some cases, government officials used passenger buses to move caravan migrants out of their states in the south towards northern states such as Nuevo Leon or Tamaulipas, Breitbart Texas reported.

