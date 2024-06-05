Texas Announces 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Wednesday the state’s newest effort to crack down on the immigration crisis created by the Biden administration. Abbott launched a “Texas 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List.”

“When President Joe Biden took office, he dismantled every effective border policy his predecessor put into place,” Governor Abbott said in a written statement on Wednesday. “As a result, we have seen record high levels of illegal immigration, including dangerous criminals and terrorists who are a threat to the public safety of our state and our nation.”

“These illegal immigrants will now be spotlighted on our 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List. Texas is a law-and-order state, and with the help of our fellow Texans, we will ensure that the illegal immigrants on this list are taken off our streets and put behind bars to keep our communities safe.” the Texas governor added. “Texas will continue to take unprecedented action to protect Texans and our state from President Biden’s border crisis.”

Crimes allegedly committed by members of this list include:

Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child

Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact

Assault of a Public Servant

Murder with a Deadly Weapon

Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 14

Sexual Assault

Terroristic Threat

Burglary with Intent to Commit Another Felony

Attempt to Commit Smuggling of Persons for Pecuniary Benefit

Under Governor Abbott’s Operation Lone Star, Texas law enforcement officials arrested more than 43,400 criminal aliens who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the Lone Star State. Those arrests led to the filing of nearly 39,000 felony charges.

Colonel Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety added, “Criminals from around the world who enter the United States illegally and commit crimes in Texas are a threat to public safety.“Individuals on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List are likely to commit other crimes, and DPS is enlisting the public’s help in apprehending these offenders before they commit additional crimes.”

Wednesday’s announcement followed an executive order signed on Tuesday by President Biden he believes will address the border crisis. One Texas border-town mayor, Rolando Salinas, told Breitbart Texas he believes this to be more for “election-year optics” than any real effort to deal with the current border crisis.

Governor Abbott responded to the president’s executive order as a “smokescreen for President Biden’s failed open border policies.” He added, “This executive order will do nothing but further an invasion into our country, inviting thousands of unvetted illegal immigrants to cross the border every single day—the exact opposite of shutting down the border.”

Abbott said Biden’s order “essentially legalizes the millions of illegal immigrants already in our country and allows thousands more to illegally cross our southern border daily.”